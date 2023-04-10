Tristan Thompson Reunites With LeBron James Amid Rumors He Wants Khloe Kardashian Back

Tristan Thompson is now a Los Angeles Laker, giving support to his move to the area to be closer to Khloe Kardashian and their children. The move was confirmed by the team on Twitter, but it came on the heels of the Lakers slipping out of the general playoffs and into the NBA's Play-In Tournament for the final spot.

Thompson was brought in alongside Shaq Harrison to aid the team with their playoff hopes. The team will have to prep for a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, televised on TNT. If they happen to lose this game, they will still have another shot at playoff success in a game against the winner of the other Western Conference play-in game.

OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson is a Los Angeles Laker. pic.twitter.com/OmBe6LX6dT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 9, 2023

Baseball and football fans are used to this type of playoff dire straits, pulling out calculators and protractors and stat lines to see just what teams will take on the playoffs. Even better is when you've done all that, your team makes it, and then immediately craps the bed against the top seed in the main playoffs.

For Thompson, the move carries a lot of extra benefits off the court. He is also back with some familiar faces, sharing the court and plenty of playing time with former Cleveland teammate LeBron James. But he is also closer to his children and his former flame, Kardashian. He is also already living in Los Angeles, which seems to fit like a glove to the NBA star's situation.

The former couple is already spending time together, co-parenting, but Kardashian has made it clear she has moved on romantically. The couple is able to co-exist, though, and has moved on past the drama that scuttled their relationship.

"At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he's there for their family," a source told Us Weekly. "He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they're his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids."

If the Lakers somehow win their play-in games and make it to the NBA Finals, it is possible that we get Kardashians courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Writing that is painful and it isn't the Kardashians' fault for once.