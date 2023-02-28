Khloé Kardashian Gives Health Update After Tumor Removal

Khloe Kardashian has a positive health update to share with her fans. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Kardashian had a recent health scare that involved the removal of a tumor. Thankfully, the reality star assured fans that she's doing alright.

This all started on Sunday when Kardashian posted a selfie. Her fans soon noticed what appeared to be a bandage on her cheek, which prompted The Kardashians star to explain why she was wearing it. She responded, "A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally OK. Thank you for asking [heart emoji]." Another fan inquired further about the bandage and Kardashian clarified that it was a "scar strip."

"I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she added. "All is great and healing wonderfully." Kardashian underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her face back in October 2022. On her Instagram Story, the Good American founder shared several photos of her face to show the reason behind "the ever-evolving bandage." She chronicled the journey by explaining that she first noticed something was amiss when she saw a small bump on her face. Kardashian first thought that it could be something as simple as acne, but she ended up getting it biopsied when she realized that it wasn't budging after seven months.

Dr. Garth Fisher, who removed the tumor, opened up about the successful surgery on social media. He shared that it was like operating on "his own daughter" and that he was grateful that she could move past this health scare. Fisher wrote, "Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian, you and your family have been dear to me for a very long time. I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter." He continued, "I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You're beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let's get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure."