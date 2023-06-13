Khloé Kardashian Changed Her Baby's Last Name

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum had his name changed early on in life. The reality star reportedly gave her son the Kardashian last name when he was born instead of Thompson's, but later had a change of heart and decided to switch it legally to that of her son's father, according to TMZ. Tatum's first name was also something that didn't come immediately after birth, PEOPLE reports, as his moniker was initially listed as Baby Kardashian on the birth certificate while she decided on a first name.

Kardashian welcomed Tatum in July 2022 via a surrogate. The Kardashians star also shares 5-year-old daughter True Thompson with the NBA player. Welcoming a child through surrogacy with a difficult process for Kardashian, who opened up this season on her family's Hulu show about her experience struggling to connect with her son during the first few months of his life.

"I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and then I go to another room and you're separated. It's such a transactional experience because it's not about him," she said of the birth experience. "I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it ... That doesn't mean it's bad – it's great, but it's very different."

While sister Kim Kardashian had an "easy" experience with surrogacy, the Good American co-founder described hers as more of a "mindf-." "I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," she admitted on the show, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

Thompson, who is also dad to son Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig, has been on and off with Kardashian for years amid numerous cheating scandals, including ones that broke shortly before the birth of both True and Tatum. Earlier this month, Kardashian slammed speculation that she and Thompson are back together, calling the "narrative" "tiring."