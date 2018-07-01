Khloe Kardashian Posts New Snapshots of Baby True Thompson in LA

Khloe Kardashian posted a couple of filtered photos featuring her daughter, True Thompson, at home in Los Angeles.

Kardashian and her baby girl have only recently returned to L.A. with the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner family. They’ve been on the west coast for a couple of weeks now, and they appear to be in their element, judging by Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon.

The pictures show True outside on a sunny day, wrapped up in her mother’s arms. The newborn wears a curious expression as she watches the app impose floral ears over her face.

In another picture, True is sitting up, smiling happily with a filter pasting bunny ears and a nose on her face. The app accentuates her already pouty, rosy cheeks. The celebrity baby was sitting on a cozy set of outdoor furniture with her mother, somewhere with just enough shade for a sensitive infant like herself.

Kardashian later posted a video clip from the same outing, where she manages to draw a laugh out of the serious-looking baby. True’s eyes are drawn straight to the phone screen, where this time a cartoon flower adorns her tiny ear. She appears to have the same affinity for social media as her mom and all of her famous aunts.

Kardashian had True under stressful circumstances out in Cleveland, Ohio. She wanted to be settled in with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, as they began their family together. However, less than two days before she gave birth, Thompson was caught cheating on the reality star. The revelation sent shockwaves through social media and all of the famous family’s ventures, yet they declined to comment on it. Some thought that Kardashian was simply accepting the massive insult, but now she has shown the lengths of their compromise.

By all appearances, Kardashian intended to make the Cleveland move permanent when she first flew out there. She showed no signs of changing her mind after the cheating scandal, either. Yet halfway through June, she suddenly and quietly picked up everything and returned to California with her sisters and her mother. She brought her daughter back to join her small legion of cousins as well, and Thompson joined them.

The embattled couple is reportedly doing well and recovering from the breach of trust. Shortly after their return, a source told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.” Not only that, but the support system of the KarJenner clan seems to be doing Kardashian and True a world of good.