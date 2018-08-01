Khloe Kardashian Lashes out at Body-Shamers, Encourages Moms to ‘Love Your Process’

For the second time this week, Khloé Kardashian is defending herself, as well as all other new moms, against “mommy/body shamers.”

Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

The 34-year-old new mom took to Twitter to encourage others new moms to “be patient and gentle” with their own journeys back to their pre-baby bodies and to “love your process.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you!” Kardashian wrote. “We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”

We are so hard on ourselves 😩Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

In a second tweet, she continued, “We are so hard on ourselves 😩Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

Many replied to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member praising her for her kind and encouraging words.

“that was exactly what i needed to read! Thanks for inspiring me and making me feel strong and confident about myself! I love you endlessly,” someone responded.

that was exactly what i needed to read! Thanks for inspiring me and making me feel strong and confident about myself! I love you endlessly 💗 — ㅤؘ (@khloeroses) August 1, 2018

“Exactly! Why can’t we all just cheer for each other to succeed?” another person wrote.

Exactly! Why can’t we all just cheer for each other to succeed? — jackie roberts (@jackier63359054) August 1, 2018

But others weren’t impressed with Kardashian’s words, which came a day after she and her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were slammed for the language they used when describing Kim’s “skinny” body Sunday night.

The reality stars were attending a poker tournament benefitting the City of Hope while Kim shared videos on her Instagram of her sisters reacting to her skin-tight outfit.

“I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating,” Jenner told Kardashian in one clip. “You look so skinny!”

“What?” Kardashian excitedly responded. “Oh my god, thank you!”

Khloé then chimed in, “I’ve never seen a human being look so good. You are a walking Facetune doll.”

There was also a video of Khloé and her friend Malika Haqq discussing what Kardashian eats, with Khloé guessing “celery” and Haqq joking that she exists on “different flavors of oxygen.” At one point, Khloé even described her sister as looking “anorexic.”

“Tell me more guys,” Kardashian said before announcing that she currently weighs 119 pounds.

Some fans worried how young Kardashian fans would interpret the situation.

“Vent session: @KimKardashian’s insta story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny. Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls,” one person tweeted.

Vent session: @KimKardashian’s insta story has @KendallJenner asking Kim if she is eating. And then applauds her because she looks so skinny.

Ahem, little children follow your account. Stop promoting unhealthy body image and eating habits for young girls 👏🏼 — Mikayla Jost (@Mikayla_Jo28) July 29, 2018

“Just seen @KimKardashian’s stories on her sisters saying she’s so skinny and her saying ‘thankyou’ and ‘I’m not skinny & down to 119lbs’ like being thinner = more beautiful is just thoughtless. Khloe & their friend joking about Kim eating celery & oxygen is just a step too far,” another person said.

Just seen @KimKardashian’s stories on her sisters saying she’s so skinny and her saying ‘thankyou’ and ‘I’m not skinny & down to 119lbs’ like being thinner = more beautiful is just thoughtless. Khloe & their friend joking about Kim eating celery & oxygen is just a step too far. — Nicky (@nickylodeonx) July 30, 2018

Despite the negative comments surrounding the comments, Khloé Kardashian typically fires back at “mom shamers” or those who make comments about her own body or parenting situation. While attending that very event, she wrote that she was being shamed for not spending time with her daughter and allowing her to spend time with her father, Tristan Thompson.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” Khloé wrote on Twitter, arguing that even though she was attending a charity event, the circumstances in “letting daddy take over” for a few hours shouldn’t matter.

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?” she wrote.