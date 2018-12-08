Khloe Kardashian Blasted by Fans for Latest Photo With Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian’s latest photo with baby True did not sit well with the mommy shaming trolls.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has struggled with losing her toned body during her pregnancy, she has shared with fans her efforts to get back into fitness, in addition to updating them with her daughter’s life and parenting journey.

And it seems she has much to be proud of in the fitness department, as the Good American creator took to Instagram to take an adorable photo with True that also showcased her flat stomach.

However, the reality star’s photo led to some backlash from fans and critics on social media, judging her for not “covering up” more for the mother-daughter photo.

“Beautiful pic but try and show your boobs off a bit more,” one user judged.

“Such a bad example,” another user commented.

“Is the pic about your baby or your boob? Or you lift your baby up deliberately to show your boob?” a third user asked.

Another one joked: “I think she wore the blouse from the back.”

Some users, however, took to the comments sections to tell Kardashian not to let the haters get her down.

“I know you won’t see this but don’t let these jerks get you down you are stunning and a great mom,” one user wrote.

“Oh Khloé so happy for you what a beautiful picture thank you for sharing. I have just waited patiently as a fan for year’s to see you become a mommy. You are fabulous & look beautiful,” another one commented.

Another one added: “I always thought you would make an amazing mom. You have blown my mind. I don’t know you, just watched you or followed you, but still the vibes you put off as a person and more the, love and passion, are beautiful. True is so luck as are you.”

Kardashian is no stranger to getting criticized for her choices on social media, though it seems that she doesn’t let it affect her so much. The reality star got hate from fans after she posted a photo of True sitting inside an expensive Birkin bag.

Parenthood seems to be fitting Kardashian perfectly, as rumors have swirled that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson may already be trying for baby No. 2.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” a source close to the couple told press recently.

“In her head, she and Tristan are fine,” the insider went on to say, adding that “nothing will stop” the reality TV star from growing a family with Thompson. The source did also say, however, that her friends and family are not on-board with her plan due to Thompson’s history of cheating.

Photo credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian