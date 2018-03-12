Khloe Kardashian Glows Celebrating ‘Baby Thompson’ in Luxe Baby Shower Photos

Khloé Kardashian is pretty in pink while awaiting the birth of her first daughter.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality shared a number of photos from her baby shower with fans Sunday, showing off her gorgeous pink floral decor, including several animal-shaped topiaries fit for baby Thompson.

She also posed lovingly alongside boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, his mother and mom Kris Jenner in front of perfect peachy balloons and a neon sign celebrating the arrival of their daughter, who is set to be born in just a few weeks.

Kardashian, in her eighth month of pregnancy, looked stunning in a pale pink slip dress and matching rose with softly curled hair and natural makeup.

“Where do I even begin?!?!” she captioned the slideshow of decoration photos. “How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? [Jeff Leatham] and his ENTIRE team and [Mindy Weiss] and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say!”

She continued: “They say ‘love is in the details,’ I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming.”

She also posted photos with her favorite sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who just gave birth to her little girl, Stormi Webster, at the beginning of February.

“Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU!” she captioned the sister photo.

We can’t wait for the arrival of Baby Thompson!

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian