See Khloe Kardashian’s Full Baby Registry List

Khloé Kardashian is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the mom-to-be is due in just a few weeks.

As many expecting mothers do, Kardashian has naturally compiled a registry of baby items she might need when caring for her little girl, working with Amazon and sister Kourtney Kardashian to come up with a list of products many new moms would love to have, including Khloé herself.

“I have been looking forward to becoming a mom for a long time and am so excited to be getting close to my daughter’s birth,” a statement from Khloé reads. “I hope taking a peek at my baby registry inspires you to build the baby registry of your dreams.”

Scroll on for a peek at some of the items on Kardashian’s wish list.

Diapering

Among the items that are a staple in most mom’s homes are baby wipes (Khloé chose Water Wipes brand,) a changing pad and diaper caddy.

Bathtime

“I am so looking forward to the routine of winding my daughter down with a warm bath and getting cozy for bedtime,” Kardashian shared.

Feeding

When it comes to feeding time, Kardashian selected items including a bottle warmer, breast pump, bottle sterilizer and a nursing pillow, along with a children’s book by Jimmy Fallon to give feeding an extra dose of fun.

Health and Safety

Kardashian noted that it’s “more important than ever now” to keep the air in her home clean, which is why a Dyson air purifier made her list here, along with a baby monitor and nursery care kit.

Nursery

While Kardashian’s daughter’s nursery will likely be Kardashian-level lavish, the mom-to-be did share a few items the average mom might be able to scoop up as well, like a crib, glider and nightlight.

Out and About

For mom-time on the go, Kardashian chose a stylish Uppdababy stroller and Peg Perego car seat, though she’ll likely want to study up on proper car seat usage to avoid the wrath of mom shamers.

Play and Learn

Kourtney is a mom to three kids, daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign, so it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about parenting and how to entertain kids.

“Books have always been such a big part of our childhood memories, and now my memories with my own children,” she shared. “You can never have too many books.”

Around the House

Kardashian, whose organizational tendencies have been well-documented on her app, admitted that “everyone knows” she likes her home “super clean and organized.”

A Dyson vacuum and Amazon Echo will likely help get the job done, with Kourtney offering a recommendation for co-sleeping pods, which she said she discovered when her daughter Penelope was born.

For Mom

Pregnancy and giving birth are hard on the body, so Kardashian and Kourtney have come up with a few products to help moms feel their best, including stretch mark cream nipple butter and a pregnancy pillow.

Clothing

It’s clear that Kardashian and the rest of her family are eager to start dressing her baby girl, but the mom-to-be also included a few thoughtful picks on her registry, including a classic baby bodysuit and swaddle blankets.

Kourtney noted, “I cannot wait to start dressing Khloé’s angel baby girl!”

