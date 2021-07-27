Kevin Hart Shares Nick Cannon's Real Phone Number to All of Atlanta With 'Fatherhood' Quip

✖

Kevin Hart took his prank war with Nick Cannon to a new level this weekend by sharing Cannon's personal phone number with the world. Hart purchased billboards in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City with Cannon's phone number on them, joking that people should call Cannon for "advice on fatherhood" after he had three children in the space of a year. If that wasn't enough, Hart posted the billboard on Instagram as well.

Hart's billboard shows a photo of himself with a llama, which Cannon purchased for him in the last volley of their highly publicized prank war. The billboard reads: "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #." A phone number followed in large bold numerals, and the billboard display has been seen all over three of the most populous cities in the U.S. Hart was unapologetic for the stunt.

"Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well," Hart captioned the photo. "Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles... I also did some in ATL & NY... if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon... I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK B—."

Hart captioned the post with "prank wars" and adorned it with several crying-laughing emojis. Meanwhile, Cannon responded to the prank in an Instagram Story that has since disappeared. He showed that he has received many calls, including some from other countries.

"Look at that. It's coming in double numbers at a time. It just won't stop ringing, and now there's a white screen. My phone is ruined!" Cannon said in the clip.

According to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the number Hart posted was disconnected as of Monday morning. Hopefully, the person who inherits it next will be prepared for the occasional strange call. Commenters on Hart's post hoped that they would never end up on his bad side.

"Oh the pettiness! I love it," one person wrote. Another added: "Can't wait till me and Kevin become real friends lol this my type prank war lol," while a third wrote: "Whoa!! I just called him, he clicked over and said he on the other line, he gotta call me back... Damn!"

The prank plays perfectly into both Hart and Cannon's career visibility right now. Cannon has gone viral in recent months for having three children with different women all within the span of a year, bringing his total up to seven offspring. Meanwhile, Hart stars in a new comedy-drama film called Fatherhood on Netflix. The movie was released on June 18 and is streaming now.