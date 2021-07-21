Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Models for Back-to-School Campaign

✖

Mariah Carey's 10-year-old daughter Monroe has officially made her modeling debut, appearing in childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh's new back-to-school campaign, Today is Someday. Monroe stars in the spot as a younger version of her famous mom circa 1980, wearing overalls as she sings into a hairbrush and writes down lyrics while dreaming of her future.

"Someday, it’s gonna be different," the 10-year-old says in the clip. "The melodies that live in my head, someday they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?" The OshKosh B'Gosh overalls Monroe sports in the campaign are a nod to the outfit Carey wore in the 1990 video for her song "Someday."

"As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts," Carey said in a statement, via PEOPLE. "We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path." Carey shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

In addition to Carey, the Today is Someday campaign also highlights the childhood experiences of Muhammad Ali and Outkast. Ali's spot features a young version of the legendary fighter as well as a red bicycle, "which is known as the inciting incident that led him to the boxing ring." Outkast's clip was written in partnership with duo members Big Boi and Andre 3000 and focuses on their musical beginnings in Atlanta, as portrayed by two additional young actors.

"This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B'gosh — one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children," said Jeff Jenkins, the executive vice president of global marketing. "OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations. As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons — aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school." The Today is Someday campaign debuts on Friday, July 23 and includes spots that will run on connected TV, YouTube online video and additional digital and social placements.