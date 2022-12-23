Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo Alongside 'Grown' Children in Holiday Getaway

Fans of Girls Next Door alum watched former playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson leave the Playboy Mansion to marry former NFL star Hank Bassett and become a mother. The births of her two children were chronicled in her E! Reality series, and fans watched them grow before their eyes. But now, they are bigger than most viewers remember. Wilkinson shared a photo alongside 13-year-old Hank Jr. and her 8-year-old daughter Alijah, and it's hard to believe they are the same two babies we watched Wilkinson carry on her show.

In the family portrait, Wilkinson is seated on a bench next to Hank Jr. and Alijah, with palm trees and a crystal blue ocean as the backdrop. The 37-year-old also showcased other aspects of their holiday getaway, which included whale sightings, beach-side views from a restaurant, and a gorgeous sunset. She captioned her Instagram slideshow: "Happy Holidays."

Wilkinson has stepped away from modeling in favor of a career in real estate. Her adventures are chronicled in the discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood. The show is in its second season. In the meantime, Wilkinson isn't focused on dating.

She told E! News this Spring, "I don't really focus on dating," she said at the time. "I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."

Her self-growth is what she's most focused on, adding, "I'm here to grow, do bigger, better things," she continued. "If someone out there wants to match me on that purpose, then let's go, but it's really hard to find that in LA. I'm not out looking for a man. I'm really here to just focus on becoming a better person and just really focus on how to make myself smile before someone else."