Katy Perry Reveals She’s 6 Months Pregnant in Instagram Live Stream

Katy Perry is opening up about her pregnancy after breaking the news that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting in her new “Never Worn White” music video. In an Instagram Live, the songstress revealed she was about six months pregnant, and would be welcoming her first child in the summer, just as she plans to release her new album.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she told fans. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Calling the album release and birth of her child a “double whammy, a two-for,” Perry said of the pregnancy news, “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

“I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you,” she added of breaking the news with her latest song, a love tune dedicated to Bloom.

“‘Cause I’ve never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” she sings in the video, which ends with a shot of the mother-to-be cradling her bump in a white gown as well as covered in flowers. “No, I’ve never worn white/ But I’m standin’ here tonight/ ‘Cause I really wanna say, ‘I do.’”

Bloom and Perry have been open about wanting a child together since their Valentine’s Day 2019 engagement. The Carnival Row actor, who is father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, told Man About Town, “I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids.”

“I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship,” he continued.

As for Perry, the “Firework” singer is feeling gratitude that she no longer has to hide her baby bump when out and about. “[Oh my God] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted soon after the news broke. “Or carry around a big purse [laugh out loud].”

