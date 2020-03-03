Katie Holmes Steps out With Lookalike Daughter Suri After Attending Paris Fashion Week

Kaite Holmes was spotted in New York City on Saturday, walking the streets of Manhattan with her daughter Suri Cruise. The former Dawson’s Creek star spent part of last week in France for Paris Fashion Week. Holmes, who recently starred in the horror movie Brahms: The Boy II, also sold her Calabasas, California, home late last month.

In photos published by The Daily Mail Sunday, Holmes and Suri, 13, were appropriately dressed for a chilly night in the city. Holmes wore a long black coat and jeans, while her lookalike daughter donned a yellow jacket and jeans. The two appeared to be in good spirits, ready to spend some quality mother-daughter time together.

Holmes, 41, was previously seen at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday at the Chloe show. She wore a Chloe ensemble that included ankle boots and a sheer, puff-sleeve dress, reports PureWow. Holmes also shared a photo of the outfit on Instagram, where she thanked her team for the glamorous look.

The actress, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has been very busy lately. Early last week, the Los Angeles Times reported that she found a buyer for her Tudor-inspired contemporary home in Calabasas after only three months on the market. The final selling price was just over $4 million.

She also has a flurry of new movies. Last year, she starred in Coda and was just seen in Brahms: The Boy II. Her next movie, The Secret: Dare to Dream with Josh Lucas and Jerry O’Connell opens on April 17.

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Brahms star Christopher Convery called Holmes a “true professional” and helped convince director William Brent Bell to include a scene showcasing Convery’s musical talents.

“What was really cool about Katie is that, one time she was watching a video of me playing the piano and she really liked it so she went to the director [William Brent Bell] and she showed him the video and he liked it a lot,” he explained. “And I found out that they both agreed that they should add a whole new scene of me playing the piano, which is amazing.”

Holmes is also single. She dated actor Jamie Foxx for six years and attended the 2019 Met Gala together, but the two later broke up. Sources said the two tried out a long-distance relationship, but their lifestyles clashed.

“He’s been living in L.A. full time, and she’s been in New York. It’s been this way on and off for years, and Katie’s always had a hard time with it,” one source told InTouch Weekly in August 2019. “For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed, and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down.”

