Katie Holmes Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Suri Cruise in Celebration of 15th Birthday

✖

Suri Cruise turned 15 years old on April 18, and her mom Katie Holmes celebrated with a rare photo of her daughter on Instagram. On Sunday, Holmes posted a trio of black and white photos of Suri, starting with a snap of a young Suri sitting at a table with two other kids.

The second photo was a sweet shot of Holmes cradling her daughter, and the third was a snap of an exuberant Suri hugging her mom. "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart!" Holmes captioned her post. "I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!" The actress rarely shares photos of her daughter on social media, and while she typically posts on Suri's birthday, her posts almost never show the teen's face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

In a written piece for Vogue Australia, Holmes wrote that spending time at home with Suri during the pandemic was "the most precious gift." "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be," she shared. "To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

Holmes wrote that seeing her family in Ohio after months of FaceTiming "felt like Christmas morning." "My mom’s eyes were brighter, my dad’s hands even stronger and our hugs much tighter," she recalled before reflecting on visiting with a friend. "Taking time in Washington Square Park with a friend whose little child was taking his first steps brought me back to when my own child began to walk. I felt nostalgic and in awe of the power of time and the continuation of life."

In 2017, Holmes told Town & Country that Suri "is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now." "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood," she said. "I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," Holmes added. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."