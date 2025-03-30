It’s time to feel old once again because Everybody Hates Chris star Imani Hakim is officially a mother.

The actress, 31, who played Chris’ little sister Tonya on the UPN/CW sitcom, gave birth to her first child in February. Her fiancé, Mythic Quest star Chris Naoki Lee, shared the news on Instagram on Feb. 7 alongside a sweet photo of the couple holding hands with their little one.

“Today’s my birthday,” Lee wrote. “Of all the birthdays I’ve ever had, this one represents something so epical and so unique and so universal. An unbroken kind of love has been awakened this week. Seeing my life partner, my fiancé, my rock go through one of the most inspiring yet grueling experiences has shown me what she’s willing to do for that special kind of love. These emotions are hard to put into words and even harder to not show on our sleeve. Because after 42 hours of labor, after many months of anticipation, after being showered by love and support from all of those around us, he is finally here.”

“On 2/2/25, clocking in just shy of 7lb and 21inches, our beautiful boy is here to make his world premiere,” Lee continued. “Please welcome to the stage, Kazuo-Marley Hakim Lee. But you can call him.. Kaz Marley. Thank you to everyone for the calls, texts, check in’s. Rest up, young King. Cause your mom and dad ain’t going to sleep for a looong time.”

It’s unknown how long Hakim and Lee have been together, but he’s been posting about her since at least 2020, when the two worked on the film Dinner Party together. They got engaged last December and announced the pregnancy less than three weeks later with the caption, “world premiere 2025,” alongside a video showing off Hakim’s baby bump.

Considering the fact that Hakim was once Chris’ annoying little sister on Everybody Hates Chris, to see her now as a mom and engaged to be married is certainly strange but she seems to be as happy as ever. The birth of her child is also not stopping her from promoting new episodes of Mythic Quest on her Instagram, making sure that as she spends time with her bundle of joy, fans are still tuning in to watch the show, and if that isn’t dedication, I don’t know what is.