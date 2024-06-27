Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Changes Her Name, Honors Mom Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has reportedly made a significant change to her identity. The 18-year-old, who recently celebrated her high school graduation, appears to have dropped her famous father's surname in favor of a new moniker that pays tribute to her mother.

According to multiple outlets, Suri was listed in her high school graduation program as "Suri Noelle" rather than "Suri Cruise." The name "Noelle" is believed to be a nod to Katie Holmes, whose middle name is also Noelle.

The graduation ceremony took place on June 21 at the United Palace Theater in Manhattan. Photographs obtained by Page Six showed Katie Holmes beaming with pride as she celebrated her daughter's milestone achievement. Suri was seen wearing a white sundress beneath her bright red graduation robes, while her mother donned a stylish yellow pleated pants set with a collared long-sleeve shirt.

An insider close to the situation shared insights into Suri's name change, telling the outlet, "She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name." The source speculated that the teenager's decision might be driven by a desire to forge her own identity and potentially avoid unwanted media attention. "She wants her own identity," the source added, suggesting that the new name could help Suri "avoid the paparazzi" and "start fresh at college."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Suri has used her new name. Reports indicate that she was listed as "Suri Noelle" in the playbill for her high school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical in December, where she played the lead role of Morticia Addams.

The decision to change her name comes amid long-standing reports of estrangement between Suri and her father. Page Six confirmed in March 2023 that Cruise has had "no part" in his daughter's life for quite some time. The Top Gun actor was notably absent from Suri's graduation, instead attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London a day after the ceremony.

Holmes, on the other hand, has been a constant presence in Suri's life since her high-profile divorce from Cruise in 2012. The former Dawson's Creek actress has been raising Suri as a single parent and has often expressed her love and admiration for her daughter. In 2017, Holmes told Town & Country, "I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter. Being her mom is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege."

As Suri prepares for the next chapter of her life, reports suggest she may be headed to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A viral TikTok video, since deleted, showed Suri wearing a red sweatshirt bearing the university's name, hinting at her college plans.