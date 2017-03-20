Katie Holmes Shares New Photo of Her Adorable Lookalike Daughter Suri

Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! 💕🎀💕 #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams A post shared by (@katieholmes212) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

It’s no secret that Katie Holmes and her 10-year-old daughter Suri are absolute lookalikes, but the actress proved it once again with her latest Instagram photo.

The actress used the social media platform Sunday to share a snap of Suri with Holmes’ nephews in Los Angeles with the lights of the city behind them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Katie Holmes Reveals How Daughter Suri Is Having a ‘Stable, Innocent Childhood’

“Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!” Holmes wrote.

This isn’t the first time the trio has graced Holmes’ Instagram, with the actress sharing photos of the group last month at a beachside carnival using the hashtags #family, #love and #blessed.

Holmes recently opened up about raising Suri during an interview with Town & Country, admitting that she’s a little nervous for her daughter to grow up.

“Every day, kids get a little further away from you,” she said. “That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

#family #love #blessed 😘 A post shared by (@katieholmes212) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

💕💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by (@katieholmes212) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

[H/T / Twitter / @marylui27]



Related:

Katie Holmes Enjoys Mother-Daughter Date With Suri Cruise at Lakers Game

Katie Holmes Shares Sweet Snap With Suri Cruise on Her 38th Birthday

The Workout Routine Behind Katie Holmes’ Rockin’ Bod Is Actually Pretty Doable