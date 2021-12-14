Kathie Lee Gifford’s Family Reveals Big Baby News

Kathie Lee Gifford is about to take on an important new role: grandmother. The former Today co-host’s son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown Gifford announced on Monday, Dec. 13 that they expecting their first child together. The little one on the way will be Griffin’s first grandchild.

News of the upcoming addition to the family was first shared by Erika, who made the announcement alongside a sweet video documenting her and Cody’s relationship from the moment they said “I do” in 2020 to the moment they received the positive pregnancy test. Erika shared the clip alongside a caption excitedly announcing, “Gifford… Party of 3… So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing.” Cody also shared the news, writing on Twitter, “big news in our family…!” As for whether the little one is a girl or a boy, Erika said she and her husband are choosing to find “out our baby’s gender the old fashioned way- when our lil ‘squish’ arrives.”

Shortly after the happy couple shared the news, Gifford, who shares Cody with her late husband Frank Gifford, reacted to the announcement on her own account, where she shared the same video Erika shared while writing that she is “over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which.” Gifford, who also co-hosted Live With Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 to 2000, added, “so so happy for you both, [Erika Brown Gifford], and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!” Erika responded to her mother-in-law’s sweet post by commenting, “we all love you so much, GLAMMA.”

Cody and Erika’s new adventure into parenthood comes years after they first began dating back in 2013. The couple first met while college students at the University of Southern California, according to E! News. After becoming engaged in May 2019, Cody and Erika tied the knot in September 2020 before holding a second celebration in 2021 with more family and friends. Gifford previously told Today of the couple, “they’re happy. They’ve met the person they want to spend the rest of their life with.”

News of the pregnancy was quickly met with congratulatory messages for the couple and the soon-to-be grandma, with one person commenting on Gifford’s post, “soooo happy for you and your family! You’re going to be the best and coolest Grandma!” Somebody else wrote, “Omg! Cody is going to be a Daddy! Congratulations to Cody and his bride!”