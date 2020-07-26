Kathie Lee Gifford's Heartbreaking Tweet About Regis Philbin Sparks Warm Response From Fans
Kathie Lee Gifford broke her silence Saturday following the passing of close friend and former Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee co-host, Regis Philbin with a heartfelt post shared to Instagram. Detailing fond memories shared between the two over their 15 years together on the ABC talk show, Gifford admitted there were "no words to fully express the love" she had for her "precious friend." After posting the tender tribute, the 66-year-old took to Twitter to share a simple, six-word tweet, highlighting the inimitable icon that is Philbin.
REGIS. There will never be another.— Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) July 25, 2020
Gifford and Philbin hosted Live! for a staggering 15 years between 1985 to 2000. During their tenure together, the pair drew in strong and steady reviews, thanks to their impressive chemistry. The co-hosts earned eight consecutive nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host between 1993 to 2000 for the Daytime Emmy Awards. Gifford stepped away from TV in 2000, where she later returned to join the Today Show in 2008, where she worked alongside co-host Hoda Kotb until April 2019, following the announcement she would step away to move to Nashville.
Gifford's tweet posted Saturday evening prompted a plethora of comments from not only her famous friends like, Roma Downey who responded that she was sending love and extra hugs but a number of fans who were just as moved by the words. Scroll through to see how social media is responding to the heartwarming words.
Thinking of you. Sending so much love your way. ♥️♥️♥️♥️— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 26, 2020
That is so true.— Sharon T Kruggel (@45momof4) July 26, 2020
Fair winds and following seas, sailor. We'll take the watch from here. 🇺🇸😔 pic.twitter.com/BipJJfhvTi
There never will be another. He was the man and always will have a place in our hearts, despite being hurt.
May He shine the light upon him, his family, his friends- even you, us fans of daytime and game shows.
He will never, ever, be replaced. #ThankYouRegis ❤️😭 #WWTBAM pic.twitter.com/UeH7jeVAhQ— Cherish❤️For🛐Regis 7 (@RadFinch) July 26, 2020
Heartbroken for you, your children, beloved Regis's family, loved ones and fans. Heartfelt condolences 🙏😥🙏His legacy lives on in every life he has touched 🌟God Bless pic.twitter.com/I1EaJrM5eW— Shar Mann (@shar082060) July 25, 2020
You and Regis were magical together! One cannot think about Regis without thinking of you too, and all the fun memories we carry in our hearts, so many mornings of clean fun, the era of “Regis & Kathie Lee” when all was good in this world! Sending you an extra hug, Kathie! Xx🙏😘 pic.twitter.com/y8msTntSqN— Ana Sofía (@anasof) July 26, 2020
Don’t you imagine him arriving at the Pearly Gates yelling
REGIS IS HERE!!!@KathieLGifford 💕— Erica ⚖ (@ZiaErica) July 26, 2020
I'm so sorry. I know just how much you two meant to each other. Praying for you and Joy and Regis's family to find comfort during this difficult time. He was loved by many and made so many laugh. I'm sure he has Jeses rolling at the throne right now.— Lori H (@Lhiggo9105) July 25, 2020
Sorry 4 your loss. “Live With Regis & Kathie Lee” was a staple in my parents home. You 2 set the Gold Standard for broadcasting. He is probably in heaven talking football w Frank. My prayers are with his family, the LIVE family, and everyone he has touched over his life & carreer— Terry Prideaux (@terryprideaux) July 25, 2020
Kathie, Regis loved you! And That made me admire him. He truly respected strong intelligent women. And damn he recognized how funny you are!— Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) July 26, 2020
I know u are hurting Regis adored u as soon as I heard the news I thought of u. He loved u and adored u hold onto that. I am shocked and heartbroken over his passing. He made me laugh, he was very talented and will miss him so much. We are here for u your fans & his.— bsm_1130 (@bmonika38) July 25, 2020
one of my favorite memories of you two!!! so funny!!! sending you so much love❤️ pic.twitter.com/GKA0JvfnYL— Danielle Miranda (@Dani1421) July 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers of comfort are you, Cody, Cassidy, Mrs. Philbin and their daughters. I do know one thing for sure, Regis and Frank are together in heaven. I just love prayers and blessings to you as we await our call home to be with Jesus.— Rhonda Clark (@RhondaC08798844) July 25, 2020
I'm so sad that Regis has gone.— jenifer Bullock (@bullock_jenifer) July 25, 2020
You both made our US vacations. We wouldn't move out of our hotel room until we had watched you both on a morning. I missed you both so much when we got back home to the UK. You talked together with such ease. He was a true gent
He was a staple in all our homes. You and him were the best duo. I think he was the most authentic tv personality in history. I never heard one negative thing about him or his family. I’m very sorry for your loss. He adored you from what we saw.— DAWN CARLSON (@DAWNVW47) July 25, 2020
Sending you and all his friends and family love. Producing his ABC goodbye special was one of the most joyous projects I’ve worked on, and you were obvi a big part of it! He was one of a kind.— Tony Maciulis (@TonyMaciulis) July 25, 2020
He was one of the good ones. pic.twitter.com/lm1xu3B4RE— Tod(d) (@tattoofreakshow) July 26, 2020