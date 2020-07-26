Kathie Lee Gifford's Heartbreaking Tweet About Regis Philbin Sparks Warm Response From Fans

Kathie Lee Gifford broke her silence Saturday following the passing of close friend and former Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee co-host, Regis Philbin with a heartfelt post shared to Instagram. Detailing fond memories shared between the two over their 15 years together on the ABC talk show, Gifford admitted there were "no words to fully express the love" she had for her "precious friend." After posting the tender tribute, the 66-year-old took to Twitter to share a simple, six-word tweet, highlighting the inimitable icon that is Philbin.

REGIS. There will never be another. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) July 25, 2020

Gifford and Philbin hosted Live! for a staggering 15 years between 1985 to 2000. During their tenure together, the pair drew in strong and steady reviews, thanks to their impressive chemistry. The co-hosts earned eight consecutive nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host between 1993 to 2000 for the Daytime Emmy Awards. Gifford stepped away from TV in 2000, where she later returned to join the Today Show in 2008, where she worked alongside co-host Hoda Kotb until April 2019, following the announcement she would step away to move to Nashville.

Gifford's tweet posted Saturday evening prompted a plethora of comments from not only her famous friends like, Roma Downey who responded that she was sending love and extra hugs but a number of fans who were just as moved by the words. Scroll through to see how social media is responding to the heartwarming words.