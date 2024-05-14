Chris Pratt Ignores Ex-Wife Anna Faris in Instagram Mother's Day Tribute

Chris Pratt is taking heat for his Mother's Day message. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, was slammed for not including ex-wife Anna Faris in his tribute to his own mother, Kathy Pratt, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there!" Pratt wrote alongside photos of his mom and wife. "Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do."

"Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day," he continued in a message to Schwarzenegger. "The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It's truly a marvel."

The sweet tribute left many people wondering why Faris, who shares 11-year-old son Jack with Pratt, was not acknowledged. "Real men respect the mother of their Children," one person commented on the post. "Setting an amazing example for your daughters. Happy Mother's Day to [Anna]." Another person wrote that leaving out the House Bunny star "deliberately each time is sort of a weird move tho."

Others stepped in to defend the Marvel actor. "Guys, [Anna] is his ex-wife. I think it would be weird if he were to post her also because we don't know what terms they are on," one follower commented. "It is also possible that he reaches out to her personally than to post her on social media. Remember, she doesn't post him on father days so it works both ways."

Pratt faced similar criticism last year for not including Faris in his Mother's Day tribute, which included his mom, wife and mother-in-law Maria Shriver. The Jurassic World actor also found himself in hot water in November 2021 for posting an Instagram tribute to his wife in which he thanked her for giving him a "gorgeous and healthy daughter." The phrase was interpreted as many by a snub at Faris and their son, as Jack experienced health issues after being born prematurely.

In June 2022, Pratt addressed the scandal in a profile for Men's Health, saying, "And I'm like, That is f-ed up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's 9. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f-ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are – to the people close to me – a real burden."