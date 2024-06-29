Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Third Child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are set to expand their family once again. According to People, the Marvel star and accomplished author are anticipating the arrival of their third child together. This news adds to their growing family, which already includes 13-month-old Eloise Christina and 2-year-old Lyla Marie. Pratt, who recently celebrated his 45th birthday, is also father to Jack, his son from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has yet to make an official announcement regarding the pregnancy. However, keen observers have noted that Schwarzenegger, 33, has recently shared family photos on Instagram where she strategically faces away from the camera, possibly concealing a growing baby bump.

In her recent Instagram Live series, BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby), Schwarzenegger opened up about her parenting philosophy. She emphasized the importance of seeking support and rejecting the notion that mothers should handle everything independently. "I'm a big believer- feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, 'I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all on my own,' blah-blah and I'm like, 'I don't want to do it all on my own,'" she shared, per InStyle.

"I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, 'I can't make this today. My kid's sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.'"

Schwarzenegger's approach to motherhood aligns with her family background. Coming from a large family herself, she has expressed a desire for a sizeable family of her own. In a 2022 interview with Us Weekly, she stated, "I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family. Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we'll do."

Pratt has been equally enthusiastic about fatherhood. In a recent interview with E! News, he gushed about his children, describing them as "cute and wonderful" and "sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels." He has also publicly praised Schwarzenegger's parenting skills, calling her a "loving, nurturing" and patient mother in a tender Instagram post.

The actor's commitment to co-parenting with his ex-wife Faris, has been evident since their separation in 2017. In a joint statement at the time, they said that their son Jack would remain their top priority, and pledged to keep their situation as private as possible for his sake.