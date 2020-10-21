Katherine Schwarzenegger Defends Husband Chris Pratt After He's Called the 'Worst' Chris

✖

Katherine Schwarzenegger is coming to her husband Chris Pratt's defense after he was labeled the "worst Hollywood Chris" on social media. The Jurassic World actor began trending over the weekend after producer Amy Berg said that one of the four Hollywood Chris' – Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pine – had to go. Twitter usres overwhelmingly selected Pratt to get the boot. After E! News on Instagram sparked the same debate, with people again criticizing Pratt, Schwarzenegger stood by her man.

Responding to the E! News question, Schwarzenegger wrote, "Is this really what we need?" Pointing out that "there's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways," she said that "being mean is so yesterday." The Maverick and Me author added, "there's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."

While some have dubbed Pratt the "worst Chris" simply because they favor the three other Chris', many have pointed to past controversies Pratt has found himself in. In 2019, Ellen Page accused him of attending an "infamously anti-LGBT" church, Hillsong Church, though Pratt denied those accusations, stating that "nothing could be further from the truth," claiming that the church he attends "opens their doors to absolutely everyone." Others took issue with the actor an alleged Donald Trump supporter, while some brought attention to the recent controversy he found himself in after making light of voting.

Amid the controversy, the Parks and Recreation alum has received an outpouring of support from more than just his wife. Many of Pratt's Avengers: Endgame costars have publicly put their support behind Pratt in recent days, with Robert Downey Jr. writing on Instagram that "the 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt." He called his co-star "a real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude." He suggested that those who "take issue" with the actor "delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.

Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, took to Twitter Tuesday, dubbing Pratt "as solid a man there is." Noting that he knows the actor "personally," Ruffalo said "instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life," adding that Pratt "is just not overtly political as a rule." He went on to suggest that "this is a distraction" and encouraged his followers to "keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."