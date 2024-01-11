Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of All 3 of His Kids Together

Chris Pratt is giving fans a rare look at life with all three of his kids. The 44-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to his Instagram Story Wednesday to share a picture of his trio of kids enjoying breakfast together. In the photo, which obscures the children's faces, Pratt's 11-year-old son Jack, whom the Marvel star shares with ex Anna Faris, sits in his own chair at the table, while his daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 17 months, share a seat.

"Breakfast is served!" Pratt wrote alongside the photo, adding of his own intermittent fasting efforts, "I'll be fasting til noon." The Jurassic World actor keeps his family life largely private but did open up about the perception that he favors his daughters over his son after his 2021 birthday message to Schwarzenegger thanking her for their "gorgeous healthy daughter" was taken as a slight towards his son, who has faced health issues after being born prematurely.

In a June 2022 profile with Men's Health, Pratt insisted that assumption was "f-ed up." He told the magazine at the time, "I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me. And then I gave her some s- in the thing and said, 'But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife-she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.' And then a bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.'"

"And I'm like, That is f-ed up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's 9. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f-ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it," the Parks and Recreation actor added. "I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are – to the people close to me – a real burden." The actor added he was confused as to why he garners such hatred online. "You don't ever wanna get caught complaining or anything," he said. " 'Cause I have so many blessings. I consider everything a blessing truly in my life." Despite that, Pratt wondered, "Why are they coming after me?"