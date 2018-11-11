Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Welcome First Child

Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Wednesday.

Upton, 26, shared a black and white photo of Genevieve Upton Verlander, on Saturday, along with the baby’s birthdate. She shared the photo just six days after celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with Verlander.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life,” Upton wrote on Nov. 4. “Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year.”

Upton and Verlander announced they were expecting their first child in July. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shared a photo of herself wearing a red pantsuit, showing off a small baby bump. “Pregnant in Miami,” she wrote in the caption.

Although Upton took some time off from modeling during her pregnancy, she continued to appear at events and cheered her husband on during the MLB playoffs. In September, she told PEOPLE that Verlander was most excited about her strange pregnancy cravings.

“Justin was the most excited about weird cravings,” Upton said. “He kept being like, ‘I can’t wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ But I haven’t had anything. I’m fine with all food.”

Upton said she only stopped working out for about a month during her pregnancy.

“I’ve been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can,” she told PEOPLE. “It makes me feel better, honestly.”

Upton and Verlander, 35, got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in November 2017, days after the Astros won the World Series. The Astros made it to the ALCS this year and, despite good performances from Verlander, lost to the Boston Red Sox.

In an interview with CBS News in March, Verlander said the back-to-back life-changing moments in 2017 was a “crazy whirlwind” for him.

“It was an interesting experience,” the Cy Young Award winner said. “We partied that night all night and then first thing in the morning had to hop on a plane and go straight to our wedding when all of our guests had already been there for a day and a half. It was two amazing once-in-a-lifetime experiences kind of tied into one in the same couple of days. That just doesn’t happen.”

