Kate Middleton Spotted for First Time Since Leaving Hospital With Prince Louis

Princess Kate Middleton was spotted in public for the first time since welcoming her and Prince William‘s newest son, Prince Louis, three weeks ago, while preparing for her brother-in-law Prince Harry‘s royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

Kate is seen for the first time since leaving hospital with Prince Louis https://t.co/eEBCq6RF6s pic.twitter.com/kqaaZ35HRg — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 17, 2018

Still on her official maternity leave, the 36-year-old was photographed Thursday alongside William for the dress rehearsal of Harry and Markle’s wedding on Saturday. The mom of three was last seen on the steps of the Lindo Wing on April 23 when she introduced her and William’s youngest son to the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Duchess of Cambridge sat in the passenger seat of William’s Land Rover while he sat at the wheel. She wore a floral Michael Kors dress with a pair of oversized sunglasses while the couple made the 30-minute car trip from Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle.

Middleton is expected to return to her official royal duties in the fall when her official maternity leave ends, but she may appear at some family occasions during the summer.

Middleton gave birth to His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge on Monday, April 23 at 11:01 a.m. The duke and duchess’ third child is fifth in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On the way to the rehearsal, Middleton and Prince William followed in their car behind Harry and Markle, who announced Thursday that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would “sadly” not be walking her down the aisle come Saturday.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday,” she concluded.

Markle’s statement was issued a day after Markle Sr. underwent a successful heart surgery following a heart attack last week and more chest pains again on Monday.

TMZ reported that Markle Sr. “seemed alert and coherent” after doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels. Despite the surgery’s success, he still cannot travel to Windsor Castle for the royal wedding due to recovery time.

It’s unconfirmed who will walk Markle down the aisle, but many speculate that it will be her mother, Doria Ragland, who arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday and has been spending time with her daughter, Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family.