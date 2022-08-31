Kate Middleton Makes Extremely Relatable Mistake While Shopping With Her Kids

As the back-to-school season is picking up and parents are feeling the pressure, remember that no one is perfect – not even Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge took her kids shopping herself for school supplies and uniforms back in the August of 2018, and she made one of the most classic mistakes any parent can make in this situation. She forgot to bring along socks for her children to try on their new shoes.

According to a report by Hello Magazine, Middleton brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a store called Peter Jones in London, England at the time. They were wearing sandals thanks to the heat, and it must not have occurred to Middleton that they would need shoes along with their new uniforms. Sources at the store said that she ended up borrowing a pair of socks for the young royals to wear while they were sized for new shoes.

Needless to say, this shopping trip still had plenty of differences from that of an average parent – for one thing, most public schools don't require uniforms, and certainly not uniforms that come from one specific high-end store. Still, some royal admirers were heartened by the idea that Middleton can make simple mistakes as well.

Middleton gave birth to her youngest son Louis in the spring of 2018, and at the time reports said that she was still being as hands-on as possible with her children. According to a report by The Daily Mail, she made the trip to drop Prince George off at school herself one day after giving birth to Louis. She was able to navigate outings like this without much disruption to the rest of the school.

"No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!" one other parent joked at the time.

Middleton gave birth to Prince George on July 22, 2013 making him 9 years old now, and Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015 making her 7 years old now. Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, making him 4 years old. Prince George is currently third in the line of succession to the British throne following his grandfather, Prince Charles and his father Prince William. After Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are fourth and fifth in line, respectively.