Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Son George to Wimbledon (Photos)

The Cambridge family had a fun family outing recently. As PEOPLE noted, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their eldest son, Prince George, attended Wimbledon together. This marked George's debut at the annual tennis tournament.

William, Kate, and George attended the men's final match between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic, the defending champion. Djokovic ended up victorious again, and Prince George had the honor of handing the tennis player the trophy. William joked as he handed it over, "Don't drop it." For the event, George donned a navy suit while William sported a beige one. Kate had another fashion-forward moment at the Wimbledon match as she wore a chic navy, polka-dotted dress.

(Photo: Karwai Tang)

George's grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were also in attendance for the event. While they did not sit with the Cambridge crew, Kate did blow them a kiss and waved shortly after she took her seat in the front row with his husband and son. Kate and William are no strangers to Wimbledon or tennis matches, in general. A day before attending the men's final, Kate appeared to support the women's final match, which was won by Elena Rybakina. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the event numerous times in the past. But, this marked the first time that one of their children tagged along. Kate and William also share a daughter, Princess Charlotte, and a son, Prince Louis, both of whom did not appear at the tennis match.

The Cambridges have a busy summer ahead of them. It was reported in early June that the family is moving out of Kensington Palace to head to the countryside. More specifically, they're reportedly moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is located in the Berkshire area. Their new residence will position them closer to Queen Elizabeth, whose official residence is Windsor Castle. Additionally, they'll also be closer to Kate's family, as they reside in Bucklebury, another part of Berkshire.

(Photo: Karwai Tang)

Their move has been in the works for some time. Although, it was previously rumored that the Cambridges were eyeing a different property in Windsor — Fort Belvedere. Even though they have reportedly settled on Adelaide Cottage, Kate, William, and their family are still expected to have a place in London to call home when they do return to the city for official events.