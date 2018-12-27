Kate Hudson Takes Newborn Rani for Wintry Christmas Stroll

Kate Hudson spent her Christmas morning taking baby Rani for a winter wonderland stroll.

The 39-year-old took her bundled-up baby girl, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October, out for a Christmas “morning walk” on Tuesday. She took a serene selfie video with Rani in a red beanie and matching outfit, close to her chest in a zocozy-looking sling. The short clips also showed off the snowy landscape while Hudson wished her followers a merry Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi! Say, ‘merry Christmas!’” Hudson gushed to baby Rani. “Merry Christmas, everybody! Going on a little morning walk.”

“Hope your Christmas was as fun, loving and crazy as ours!” Hudson wrote in the caption of the video. “Hopefully someone else got a few pics of our day because this was the only footage I got of Christmas Day. Guess that means it was one fantastic Christmas! Sending good everything everywhere!”

Baby Rani (pronounced Ronnie) has seen her fair share of snuggles since she arrived in the world nearly three months ago. Earlier this month, Hudson shared a photo of Rani with her grandparents: Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn and Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell. In the photo, Hawn holds Rani and lovingly gazes down on her as Russell peers over her shoulder with his hand gently on Rani’s head.

“Grandma and Grandpa duty … or should I say Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” Hudson captioned the adorable photo, referring to Hawn’s surprise cameo as Mrs. Claus in Russell’s new Netflix movie, The Christmas Chronicles, in which he plays a modern-day version of Santa.

Hawn also made a reference to the cameo on social media, sharing a photo from the film in which she and Russell sit next to each other at their home in the North Pole.

“Never thought I’d be sleeping with Santa!” Hawn cheekily captioned the image.

The Hawn-Russell family connections spread wide and far throughout the movie, with Hawn’s son and Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, playing the late father of the film’s two lead child actors. Hawn and Russell’s 7-year-old grandson Bing Bellamy — Kate Hudson’s son with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy — also briefly appears as a kid sending a wish-list video to Santa. Both Bing’s name and the name of his 14-year-old brother Ryder Robinson, who Hudson shares with The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, are called out later during a montage where Santa delivers presents.