Kate Hudson Marks 3 Months With New Baby Rani Rose With Outfit Fitting Her Name

Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani Rose is celebrating a major milestone.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to help her little girl ring in her 3-month birthday with a photo shoot fitting her name, baby Rani dressed in a red floral one-piece and a matching headband.

“Went a little crazy on the holiday outfit but let’s be honest… I did grow up watching @bobmackie design for my mother so I have a bit of an affinity for the embellished and sequined [dancing emoji] [rose emoji] #RaniThreeMonth,” Hudson captioned the photo, referring to fashion designer Bob Mackie’s designs for her mom, Goldie Hawn.

Named after her grandfather, Ronnie Fujikawa, Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani (pronounced Ronnie) on Oct. 2. Hudson is also a mother to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

In the months since Rani’s birth, Hudson has been focusing on her health and getting back into shape, opening up in November about her post-baby fitness goals, which include dropping 25 pounds.

“The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (whether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time.”

“Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself,” she continued. “I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight [smiley faced emoticon] and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey.”

“I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane,” she concluded. “I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up.”

Hudson has since announced that she was named a 2019 global ambassador for WW — formerly known as Weight Watchers.