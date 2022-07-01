Kate Hudson's 18-Year-Old Son Ryder Debuts First Tattoo

Kate Hudson's son Ryder is all grown up! On Wednesday, the 18-year-old, whom the actress shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, debuted his very first tattoo – the letters "CBR" inked onto his right forearm. The moment was captured by the Almost Famous actress, who shared photos and videos of the outing on social media.

In one photo, the proud mom was all smiles as she not only looked on, but recorded on her phone as tattoo artist Claudio Traina got to work inking the teen at the Sixty Ink shop. In another photo, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star posed for a picture with her son and Traina. Fans got a glimpse of Ryder's new ink in a third image, which showed the 18-year-old posing alongside Traina, his new tattoo on full display.

Although neither Ryder nor Hudson spoke on the meaning of the tattoo, it appears that it may hold great significance and be a sweet tribute to Ryder's siblings. As PEOPLE points out, the C seems to stand for Cheyenne, his 13-year-old sister whom Robinson shares with the rocker's ex-wife Allison Bridges. The B, meanwhile, possibly stands for Bingham, Hudson's 10-year-old son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. The R seemingly stands for Rani Rose, Hudson's 3-year-old daughter whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Ryder's tattoo marks just the latest milestone this year for the teen, who in January celebrated his 18th birthday. Just months later, in June, he graduated from high school. To mark the special occasion at the time, his proud mom shared photos from his graduation ceremony at the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences on Instagram on June 3, writing in part that it was "a day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like, 'Hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!"

Hudson went on to call her son "the most incredible young man," adding that "raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind." The actress concluded by sharing that she was "so excited for this next chapter," adding in a message to her fellow parents, "to all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly!"