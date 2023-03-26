'Glee' Star Lea Michele Offers Health Update on 2-Year-Old Son After Hospitalization

Lea Michele's son Ever Leo Reich is doing much better but is still not "out of the woods" yet after a health scare last week. Michele missed performances of Funny Girl during the week to take care of Ever but was back on stage Saturday night. She thanked her co-workers for their support and fans for all the love she received.

"I'm back at Funny Girl tonight. I'm really happy to be back," Michele told fans in an Instagram Story video from her dressing room at the August Wilson Theatre. "It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful."

The former Glee star added that she has not been feeling well herself lately. "I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week," she said. "But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family. And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it." Michele also shared a photo of the bouquet of flowers her Funny Girl colleagues sent her.

Michele first missed the Funny Girl performances on Wednesday when Ever, whom she shares with her husband Zandy Reich, was admitted to the hospital. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," the singer shared, alongside a photo of herself holding Ever's arm.

On Friday, Michele posted another photo of Ever in the hospital and confirmed he was going home soon. "Thank you for all your well wishes this past week," Michele wrote. "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon." She went on to thank the hospital staff and said she would return to Funny Girl this weekend. Michele did miss the matinee performance on Saturday though, with Julie Benko playing Fanny Brice in her place.

One of Michele's first big projects after Ever's birth was the Spring Awakening reunion with Jonathan Groff for HBO Max. In an interview with E! News last year, Michele admitted to feeling "mom guilt" for going back to work. "I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7," she said in April 2022. "But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love."

"Motherhood is beautiful, it's intense, it's hard. It's the greatest thing I've ever done," Michele continued. "[Ever] doesn't call me 'mama' anymore. Now he just calls me 'mom,' and I'm like, 'How did this happen?' And over the monitor this morning at 7:00 a.m. I just hear, 'Mom, mom, mom, mom?' I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have a 4-year-old.'"