Kate Hudson Welcomes Baby Girl

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have welcomed a little girl into the world.

The 39-year-old actress and boyfriend Fujikawa, welcomed their first child, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, on Tuesday, October 2, Hudson announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the post, Hudson went on to explain the meaning behind the name, writing that Rani, pronounced “Ronnie,” was named after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” Hudson continued in the announcement. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

The proud parents, who have known each other for 15 years but only began dating about a year ago, made their official debut as a couple during the May 2017 premiere of Snatched, and have reportedly been itching for a little one ever since they began dating.

“Kate has had the baby itch and wanted a girl more than anything. Once she met Danny she just knew that she wanted a baby with him and hoped and prayed that it would happen. For it to be a girl is just the icing on the cake,” a source told Us Weekly. “Danny is so good with kids and has been great with her boys.”

Hudson — who shares sons Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, with musician Matt Bellamy — and Fujikawa announced in April that their dreams had come true and that a little girl was on the way.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” Hudson captioned a video on Instagram showing she and her family popping large black balloons to reveal smaller pink balloons.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she concluded.

Following the announcement, the couple made some time for themselves, taking a trip to Skiathos island in Greece.

Hudson, who had taken the summer off and cleared her schedule so that she could focus on her pregnancy and the newest addition once she arrived, also documented her pregnancy on Instagram for her fans to follow along, showcasing her growing baby bump every step of the way.

