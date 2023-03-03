Cardi B Shows off Face Tattoo of Son Wave's Name

Cardi B is showing off her face tattoo! The "WAP" rapper, 30, took to Twitter Thursday to celebrate her latest body art, sharing a photo of her son Wave's name, inked in red cursive, running along her jaw. Cardi captioned the post simply, "I love my face tatt." While Cardi was giving a little extra love to her face tattoo this week, she's actually had it for a while, first debuting it in November 2022 and then posing with it prominently in her and husband Offset's McDonald's promotional campaign last month.

Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave in September 2021, and also share 4-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE after Wave's birth. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

I love my face tatt❤️ pic.twitter.com/OwrHz6LErr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 3, 2023

It would be months before Cardi B and Offset announced their son's name. "We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture-terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through," the mother of two explained to Essence of keeping the early days of Wave's life so private. "So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us." She continued, "We want to protect our feelings because we get very, very angry and upset."

Cardi B's Twitter tatt love comes just a few days after she took to the social media platform to share how her court-mandated community service had impacted her life in a positive way. "Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk, and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever," she tweeted.

The "I Like It" rapper took a plea deal in her 2018 strip club brawl case back in September 2022, pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both of which are misdemeanors. Subsequently, prosecutors dropped the other 10 charges she was facing and sentenced her to 15 days of community service.