Kate Hudson Has Bad News for Fans Who Want a ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Sequel

Kate Hudson doesn’t intend to reprise any of her old roles any time soon, but she explicitly says she’s not very interested in doing a sequel for her famed romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 days.

“I don’t think about things like that. People always want the Something Borrowed [sequel], they want the Something Blue. What is that, 10 years old? It doesn’t make any sense anymore, but they still want that. And then the other one, of course, is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. I don’t look at my movies and think, Do I want to make a sequel? If someone wanted to make a sequel and it looked cool and the script was good, I’d consider it, but it’s not something I actually would want to pursue,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

Her former co-star Matthew McConaughey, on the other hand, recently told Entertainment Tonight he’s very open to reuniting with Hudson for another project if “the right script for the right movie” comes along. “She’s fun to work with!” McConaughey, who’s promoting his latest animated film Sing 2, said. “She’s fun, she’s rock and roll.”

“The male and the female, or whoever the two leads are, they have to have some kind of chemistry where you go, ‘I buy that! I wanna be there!’” he continued. “And we pulled that off a few times, and that’s why we like working with each other.” McConaughey walked the carpet of the movie’s premiere with his family in tow including wife Camila Alves and their three children: Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8.

“With a lot of animated films, the kids drag us to them… but if you get one that I want to go to, that my mother and my grandmother also want to go to… then you’ve got something for the whole family,” he told the outlet. “Which is what we have in this.” He added that he’s now “got more street cred at the dinner table now.” “We went years and people would say, ‘What’s your kids’ favorite film that you’ve done?’ And I’d go, ‘They haven’t seen any! I haven’t made anything they can see!’”he joked.