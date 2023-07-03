Carrie Underwood and Sisters Get Matching Tattoos With Their 74-Year-Old Mom

Carrie Underwood is rocking new matching ink with her mom and sisters! The "Cry Pretty" singer, 40, got twinning tattoos with her 74-year-old mother Carole and her sisters Shanna and Stephanie while in Las Vegas this weekend, she revealed on social media Sunday. Posting photos of her and her family all sporting the same small heart tattoo on various parts of their body, Underwood shared the sweet story of how her mom inspired the bonding moment.

"When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, 'what?' and 'where?'" Underwood wrote on Instagram, also sharing smiley photos of herself and her mother getting inked. "I never would've thought I'd see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin' some ink! #WhatHappensInVegas," the country star added alongside a heart and crying laughing emoji. "Thanks, @darekriley for being so sweet to the Underwood girls!"

The "Before He Cheats" singer got her new tattoo on the heels of completing the first leg of her Las Vegas residency on July 1. Underwood had relaunched her Reflection show on June 20 and is due to return to Sin City with more shows in September. "It's called Reflection because I've been blessed to be a part of an incredible musical journey and lots of incredible moments onstage and we kind of just want to bring all the best of the best to Vegas and have some fun," the former American Idol winner explained of the inspiration behind her residency during a May 2021 appearance on the TODAY show.

Just last week, Underwood's fellow American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shut down rumors of a feud between the two superstars. "People always pit us together, and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. The Voice coach continued, "Literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us." Clarkson explained of her strong reaction to Underwood being brought up during her interview, "Everybody always asks me the 'pitted against each other' question. ... They don't do that with dudes."