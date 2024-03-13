Elizabeth Hurley and Her 21-Year-Old Son Are Practically Twins at Oscars Party

Elizabeth Hurley was accompanied by 21-year-old lookalike son Damian Hurley as the actress and model attended Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars Party Sunday.

The Bedazzled star, 58, walked the red carpet alongside her only child, whom she welcomed in 2002 with ex Steve Bing, clad in a shimmering silver dress. Damian, meanwhile, looked dapper standing next to his mother in a navy satin shirt and black trousers. The duo showed off their family resemblance inside the party, where they took photos side by side and opened up about their close relationship in an interview with HELLO!.

(Photo: Lionel Hahn / Getty Images)

The Austin Powers actress revealed that her relationship with her son is "a good one" and that the two are "very close" as a parent-child pair. Hurley is even appearing in her son's directorial debut, a seductive new thriller titled Strictly Confidential. Hurley told the outlet that being directed by her son was "actually fabulous," gushing, "We're very close anyway. We've done a lot of photography together, so it moved on stage from that. I think it was very nice for both of us actually!"

Strictly Confidential promises to be a "sensual thriller with a devilish twist" that is set to premiere in select theaters on April 5. "On the anniversary of Rebecca's (Lauren McQueen) death, Mia (Georgia Lock) returns to the Caribbean paradise where she and her best friend shared her final days," the movie's synopsis reads. "As Mia and sets out to unravel the mysterious events of her passing, old passions rise, new secrets are uncovered, and Mia is pulled into a seductive world of sex, betrayal and murder."

Damian told PEOPLE that when he was making his first-ever short film in 2010 when he was 8, his movie star mom "promised" she would star in his first full film, and that she "dropped everything" to participate. "It was a joy to come to work and tackle each day together," Damian said of working with his mom on the film.

This isn't the first time Elizabeth has worked with her son, as he played Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein in E! series The Royals, which starred his mother as Queen Helena. Strictly Confidential, a Lionsgate production, is due for a small theatrical release starting on April 5 before a wider release on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.