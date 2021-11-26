Kate Beckinsale Pranks Daughter With Butt-Baring Photo of Madonna

One of the best parts of being a parent is embarrassing your kids, and Kate Beckinsale managed to do that hilariously in front of her 5 million Instagram followers. Beckinsale shares her 22-year-old daughter Lily with actor Michael Sheen, and the Underworld actress pulled off a prank of a potentially mortifying variety. Popstar Madonna made headlines for a body-baring photoshoot, and Beckinsale shared a photo of the singer’s butt with her daughter pretending that it was a photo of herself that she had posted online. She posted a screenshot of their text conversation to Instagram, captioning It “[Lily Sheen] had a fright. God bless [Madonna].”

“Do you think it’s too much that I posted this? The thing is my a– looks good,” Beckinsale texted her daughter. “I’m a little confused I must say, I do think it’s a little much but it’s also very arty,” Sheen responds, clearly taken aback. Beckinsale eventually reveals that it was actually Madonna, writing “Like I’d ever. I can’t believe you can’t recognize your own mothers anus from under the bed.”

“I’m so relieved. I legit sat down to deal w that. My coworker came up and asked if I was on break,” Sheen joked, pointing out that “I wouldn’t even be embarrassed like for me if u posted that I would be concerned.” Beckinsale replied, “As if I’d take and post that you maniac.”

Beckinsale was recently asked If she thought of Sheen following in her footsteps and becoming an actress herself, and Beckinsale explained that she doesn’t push. “I’m not calling her up and saying, ‘Now, I’ve got a pearl of wisdom, get ready!’ It’s been very important to me to be very independent in that respect,” Beckinsale told Entertainment Tonight. “So even though she used my last name, and had my last name growing up, I think that’s such of kind of an obvious one, she’s not using that for her acting.”

“I think, you know, it’s onerous enough to sort of look like me, you know, and me being her mother anyway and her having the same name. She’s been asked since she was about 3 months old like, ‘Oh, are you going to be an actress like your mother?’” Beckinsale continued. “[So] I think it’s really important to her to have her own thing and blaze her own trail and do her own stuff,” Beckinsale added. “So as much as it’s quite difficult not to kind of be poking into her business all the time, I really do respect that and I admire how much she wants to be independent from us.”