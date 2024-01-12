Kali Uchis Reveals She's Pregnant

Kali Uchis is about to be a mom! The singer, whose legal name is Karly-Marina Loaiza, is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Don Toliver, with the couple announcing the pregnancy via a baby bump reveal in the new music video for her song "Tu Corazón Es Mío" ahead of the release of her second Spanish-language album Orquideas.

The music video was released on Thursday, Jan. 11, with Uchis and Toliver confirming the news in a joint post to Instagram featuring a clip of the video. In the clip, Uchis can be heard saying, "Look how much Daddy loves you little pooks, he loves you forever," as Toliver kisses her stomach. The video also features the couple dancing together in a room filled with stained-glass windows, as well as moments of Uchis and Toliver at doctor's appointments. Uchis captioned the video, "Starting our family don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

The 29-year-old 'Telepatía' singer went on to open up about the moment she learned she was expecting in a sweet message shared to her Instagram Story, writing, "The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then, our new little family has taught me a love I've never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments." Toliver also expressed his excitement on his own account, writing, "We ready For you," alongside footage from the music video. In a separate post to his Stories, he continued, "Need to hurry and pull up. We waiting on You!!!!!"

The couple, who are frequent in-studio collaborators with one another, have been dating since 2020, with Toliver confirming their romance in a 2021 interview with W Magazine. Opening up about their relationship, Toliver explained, "We're not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe." He shared that they traveled together to Colombia to visit Uchis' family and to film a pair of music videos for the first two singles of his 2021 sophomore album Life of a DON – "What You Need" and "Drugs N Hella Melodies" – Toliver sharing, "I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation."

Since confirming their romance, the couple has continued to dote on one another. Speaking with Nardwuar in March, Toliver said of Uchis, "She's amazing. I love her artistry! Her artistry is beyond." Meanwhile, Uchis in June shared a gallery of images from their vacation, writing, "My heart was born in the month of June !!! celebrating you & grateful for you every day." The singer's album, Orquideas, dropped Friday.