Jon Pardi's Wife Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer Pardi are about to be parents of two! Less than a year after welcoming their 10-month-old daughter Presley Fawn, the country music singer and his wife announced Sunday that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple recruited little Presley for help sharing the exciting news about expanding their family. In an adorable video shared to Instagram set to the song "The Feels" by Labrinth, the family of three can be seen walking through their new custom home, which is in the process of being built. At one point in the montage video, Presley holds a sonogram of her sibling on the way. The couple shared the video alongside a caption reading, "Good thing we have that extra guest room. We can't wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four."

The little one on the way will mark baby No. 2 for the Pardis, who tied the knot in 2020. The couple first met in 2017 after the "Cowboys and Plowboys" singer was introduced to Summer by a friend of his mother, who was also one of Summer's hairstyling clients. Although they initially planned to exchange vows in a large ceremony in Montana in May 2020, they moved their date and location due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead saying "I do" in Tennessee on November 21, 2020.

Two years after tying the knot, Pardi and Summer announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2022. At the time, they revealed that they had been trying for a baby ever since they married, Summer telling PEOPLE, "after years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together ... and then surprise, we're pregnant!" They went on to welcome Presley in February 2023.

Pardi and Summer did not share in their Sunday pregnancy announcement their baby's due date, sex, or any other details. The announcement was met with a flurry of congratulations, with Kane Brown's wife Katelyn, who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child, commenting, "sooo excited !!!!! Love getting to be pregnant with my girl !!!!! Alll the sweet babies. CONGRATULATIONS." Russell Dickerson's wife Kailey added, "So thrilled for yall!! The sibling love is too adorable."