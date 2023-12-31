'The Handmaid's Tale' Star Welcomes Baby No. 3

Blessed be the fruit! The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski is officially a mom of three after she welcomed a new baby boy with her husband Tim Loden. The actress, who stars as Serena Joy Waterford on the Hulu original series, announced the exciting news on Saturday night, with the little one joining the couple's two older children, son William, 4, and another baby boy born in December 2021. On Instagram, Strahovski revealed that the birth occurred at their home.

"Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help," Strahovski wrote. "such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you [and] love you sooooo much."

The couple, who married in 2017, announced they were expecting their third baby back in June, Strahovski at the time taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with a very visible baby bump as her dog stood in front of her. She captioned the post, "Well here we go. Baby bump #3 Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me," referencing her son, who could adorably be seen hiding behind her in the photo.

Along with their newborn, Strahovski and Loden are also parents to son William, 4, and a 2-year-old boy whose name has not been publicly revealed. The couple are notoriously private about their personal lives, with the actress having kept much of her previous pregnancy a secret until she debuted her baby bump at the June 2021 premiere of The Tomorrow War when she was already halfway along her pregnancy. She was also secretive around her first pregnancy, revealing back in 2018 that she even hid her pregnancy on set of The Handmaid's Tale until the "really gross ... little spittoon" she carried around gave her away. The actress told The Project that "in the end I was over hiding it so I just sort of said, 'you know what I'm pregnant!'"

Since becoming a mom of two, Strahovski offered a few glimpses of their family of four. Back in April, she shared a photo of her family taking their dog for a walk in a field of wildflowers, captioning the photo, "Family pic made EPIC by Mother Nature." In June, she shared a photo of herself sitting beside her two children from their recent visit to a hot spring in Northern California, writing, "Hot springs in the Eastern Sierras with my best travel buddies. Explorers." She also offered a sweet glimpse at life as she awaited the arrival of her family's latest addition, in September sharing a photo of herself cradling her belly, joking in the caption, "he gettin' BIGGG."