10 Sex Positions You’d Be Crazy Not to Try This Year

It’s no secret that having sex makes you happy. Not only is it a fun way to let off some steam, but studies have actually proven that people who have sex once a week are happier than people who don’t make the time to get down and dirty.

That being said, if the reason you and your partner aren’t doing the deed as much as you used to is because of the monotony, you’re not alone in that. Perfecting your sex game takes work and creativity, which means you might have to try something new every once in a while.

New sex positions can turn your sex life upside down (literally!). Maybe you’ll discover a new favorite erogenous zone or learn that you’ve been missing out on a tantric position your entire adult life. Check out these new sex positions you’d be crazy not to give a try.

Downward Facing Dog

This standing sex position is a chance to show off those yoga moves! The woman will bend at the waist and walk her hands across the floor until she’s well balanced. Then, the guy will enter from behind like normal doggy style.

This position takes the fun of doggy style and multiplies it by 10 (talk about exploring different erogenous zones!). The angle of the woman’s hips will force him to explore all kinds of different and new pleasure spots inside her, resulting in a bunch of fireworks at the finish line.

The Twist and Shout

If everything goes right, we think you’ll both be doing a lot of shouting in this position. He will lie down on his back with one leg extended and the other one bent. She’ll straddle one of his legs, which gives her the opportunity to control the pace and the bump and grind direction. His hands are free to play with her breasts or provide a little extra stimulation down there.

The Cradled Cowgirl

This one takes the normal cowgirl position (girl on top) and makes it more intimate by having her lean forward and nestle her face into his neck. You’ll have direct body-on-body contact and the new angle will offer all kinds of new sensations for both of you. If he’s a booty guy, he’ll love being able to grab onto her hips and cheeks.

The Twisted Spoon

Perfect for a lazy Sunday morning, this is one of the laziest positions that still yields mind-blowing results. With him as the big spoon and her as the little, she will raise her top leg in the air and grab hold of her ankle, allowing him easy access from behind.

The Spinner

This one is not for the weary! He’ll lie on his back with his feet outstretched. She’ll climb on top and get into reverse cowgirl position with her knees on the bed. After a minute or two in this position, she’ll spin her body around to face him. The real trick here is to go the full 180 degrees without losing contact down there.

The Seated Chair

Girl-on-top gets a much-needed makeover with the seated chair, making it easier and sexier than ever. He’ll sit in a sturdy chair while she straddles him with her legs dangling over either side of the chair. Not only does this angle allow for deep penetration, but her breasts will be front and center, allowing him the view of a lifetime.

The Watch and Learn

Head to the bathroom or bedroom and position yourselves directly in front of the mirror. She’ll stand upright facing the mirror, and he’ll be directly behind her. She can spread her legs slightly or lean over until you’re both in a comfortable position, but the trick is to keep your eyes on the ultra hot visual happening in front of you.

The Galley

Another take on reverse cowgirl, but this one makes for less of a workout. He’ll lie on his back, propping himself up on his elbows. She’ll get on top, facing away from him with her legs stretched out behind her on either side of him, shin-side down on the mattress. She can bend her knees for more comfort. She’ll hold herself up while he thrusts from underneath and pushes back and forth from behind.

The Doggy Angle

Think doggy style but way easier. Get into normal doggy style position, but she can lean forward so she’s lying face-down with her booty popped up in the air. His legs should be close together inside hers so he can enter as far as possible.

The Ottoman Empire

Find a sturdy ottoman that you both feel confident doing the deed on. He’ll lie on his back on top of it, and she’ll straddle him and move up and down, controlling the thrusting speed and intensity. He’ll like it because it provides a firmer surface for support, allowing for easier simultaneous thrusting.

