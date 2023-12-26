Kane Brown Expecting Baby No. 3 With Wife Katelyn

Kane Brown is expecting a brand-new bundle of joy. On Monday, the 30-year-old country singer and wife, Katelyn, 31, confirmed their third child is on the way.

As the Brown family shared the exciting news on Instagram Christmas morning, they posted a picture of the two of them on the couch together with their daughters, Kodi Jane, 1, and Kingsley Rose, 4, who are holding up the sonogram that was taken.

In their caption, the couple wrote, "Last Christmas of 4 Merry Christmas to everyone!!" and many of their celebrity friends, including Taylor Lautner and Cole Swindell, took to the comments to express their congratulations.

The Browns aren't afraid to share their personal moments as a family. Last month, Katelyn posted a family video and wrote, "Magic memories with my favorite people."

They dressed up for Halloween together in October and took to Instagram to share pictures of the costumes, as well as share a message that included, "Minnie, Daisy, Pluto and Donald are wishing everyone a Happy Halloween !!!! Have fun trick or treating ."

Last year, the singer appeared on CBS Mornings for a special interview with Gayle King to discuss new music and fatherhood. Brown talked about the joys and challenges of being a father and shared some insight into what life has been like with Kingsley and Kodi at home.

He told King that before becoming a father, he had always had expectations for himself and "always knew that I was gonna try to be there." "I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," Brown added.

During the interview, as he discussed his collaboration with his wife, "Thank God," the couple's oldest daughter, Kingsley, made an appearance. Brown noted that his daughter, whom he refers to as his "best friend," is a source of entertainment around the house, as she keeps things interesting for him. "She's just fun, she makes my days better," he said.

In October 2018, the Browns got married and welcomed Kingsley into their family a year later. On December 30, 2022, they welcomed their baby girl Kodi into the world.

The country singer and his wife decided their newest addition should be commemorated with tattoos. The country singer chose her daughter's first name, while Katelyn chose her first and middle names. It is not surprising that they decided to get new tattoos for their daughter, Kodi Jane, just as they did for their first daughter, Kingsley Rose. Perhaps within several months, two new tattoos will be in order.