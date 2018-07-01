‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Are Married

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook officially tied the knot on Saturday night.

The Big Bang Theory actress revealed the news on Instagram in the form of a black-and-white image of her and her equestrian husband.

The pair are shown in their full wedding attire standing in what appears to be a stable area, a fitting site due to their shared love of horses.

Cuoco, who plays Penny on Big Bang Theory, is seen in an elegant white gown that is completed with a cape. Her hair was pulled up for the nuptials.

Cook is seen sharp as ever in a black tuxedo as he kisses his new bride.

In the photo’s caption, she brought up their couple nickname, KC Squared, a reference to the identical initials.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 [heart emoji],” Cuoco captioned the photo, which has received nearly 500,000 likes in 7 hours.

The couple then shook things up a bit for their reception wear.

Cuoco slipped into a white lace jumpsuit, and Cook transitioned into a more casual suit-and-tie look.

“Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared,” Cuoco captioned the photo, which has more than 370,000 likes.

As for the wedding itself, the outdoor ceremony featured an elaborate floral display at the altar, with more elaborate more decorations all around the venue.

The couple took an unorthodox approach to the wedding’s officiator. Instead of a preacher or other religious figure, Cuoco’s sister, Briana Cuoco, led the couple in their vows.

“Oh my gosh. I love you both so much,” Briana said at the end of ceremony. “Everyone is here and travelled across the country and across the state because we love you so much. It will be our privileges to watch as you go on this amazing journey together. So by the power invested in me by the state of California and a very questionable website where I got ordained, I now pronounce you husband and wife.”

Brianna then led a toast to the newlyweds as she presented them for the very first time as man and wife.

Photos from the reception show the couple and their friends dancing, singing, drinking and socializing in a two-story tent structure. Several of Cuoco’s Big Bang Theory castmates were among the guests, including Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Mayim Bialik.