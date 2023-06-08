Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Sparks Controversy With Offensive LGBTQ Message

Justin Bieber's father was recently slammed for his Pride Month message. In a tweet Wednesday, Jeremy Bieber shared a rainbow flag meme that said, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence." Two days earlier, the 48-year-old, who has four children with three women, tweeted that people "need to celebrate families." In addition, he said on Monday, "U know the reason we're all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!" Justin, 29, has not responded to his dad's posts, but Jeremy's remarks offended many social media users, who had plenty to say. "Guys probably over 50 years old and dresses like he's in the Backstreet Boys. Your time is over bro. Evolve," one tweeted, with another joking, "My favorite genre of celebrity parent is the one who dresses like they are the star."

Some criticized Jeremy for not being as present during Justin's early years as his mother, Pattie Mallette. "And don't forget to thank your SON for the RELEVANCY he bestowed upon you for people to pay attention to the post in the FIRST PLACE!" one Twitter user said. Similarly, another wrote, "Dear Justin Bieber's Dad, Don't forget to thank Justin's mom for raising him as a single parent. You came along when he made it big." Despite the rocky relationship between Jeremy and Justin, the "Baby" singer has supported his father's growing family with Erin Wagner and Chelsey Rebelo. It's common for Justin to share birthday tributes and photos with his half-siblings, Jazmyn, 15, Jaxon, 13, and Bay, 4. Then, on Wednesday, Jeremy posted a passive-aggressive apology following the backlash. "Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters," Jeremy Bieber tweeted.

Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, posts offensive LGBTQ message:



“Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” pic.twitter.com/IexgcEKVLi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2023

Users on Twitter were not amused by his apology and proceeded to call him out on the platform."You knew what you were doing when you tweeted it and you also knew Justin would get thrown under the bus too, as if he hasn't already been through it??????" one person wrote. "you definitely knew you were being disrespectful and still posted it," another agreed. As for Justin's support for the LGBTQ+ community, the "Love Yourself" crooner has not publicly expressed it, but he did answer a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone. "It's everyone's own decision to do that," he said at the time. Justin, who married Hailey Bieber in 2018, said, "It doesn't affect me and shouldn't affect anyone else."