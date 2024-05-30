Justin Bieber Shares New Photos of Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are counting down the days to their little one's arrivals. After shocking fans in May by announcing they are expecting their first child together, Justin returned to social media on Thursday, May 23 to share sweet new photos of his wife's baby bump.

"They wish baby, they wish," Justin captioned the carousel of images, which began with a photo of Hailey, 27, wearing a sheer black top, a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and a pair of sunglasses as she cradled her growing baby bump. A second, albeit blurry, image in the gallery showed the expectant mom in the same pose, with a later photo showing the happy couple posing together in front of a golden flower statue by Japanese artist Takashi Murakam during their recent vacation in Kyoto. You can see Justin's post here.

In another gallery of images from the trip, Justin shared a sweet photo of himself and his wife sharing a kiss. In the photo, Hailey wore a black blazer, which she left unbuttoned to expose her belly. Justin shared the images without a caption, but his wife reshared the images on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Mom n Dad fr."

The couple's overseas vacation came just days after they announced they are expecting their first child together. On May 9, the couple shared a video and photos from their vow renewal, during which Hailey wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello white lace dress that hugged her growing baby belly. Shortly after, a representative for Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE that the model is just over six months pregnant, with a source later telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple is "thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 when they were introduced by her father, Stephen Baldwin, while backstage on NBC's Today. It wasn't until several years later in 2015 that they sparked romance. They had an off-and-on for several years before rekindling things in 2018 and tying the knot in September that same year in a New York City courthouse ceremony. They held a second ceremony the following year in South Carolina.