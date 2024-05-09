Hailey Bieber Reveals First Pregnancy With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber just announced that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first child together. TMZ reports that Sources with direct knowledge say Hailey is a little over six months pregnant, which means she is on her way into her third trimester, meaning she might give birth by the end of the summer.

The Biebers posted a gallery of pictures and videos on Instagram showing Hailey dressed in white and showing around her midsection while they were engaged in a photo shoot in a field. Justin and Hailey can be seen kissing in the video, with Justin acting as a photographer in the corresponding photos. Their pastor can also be seen nearby, which suggests they may have renewed their vows.

During an October interview with GQ, Hailey talked about frequently being the subject of pregnancy rumors. "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," she began. "There is something that's disheartening about, Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, Oh, yeah, I don't give a shit. When there comes a day that that is true, you—you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."

She admitted at this point that raising children with Justin out of the spotlight is "probably totally unavoidable." "Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18," she said. "It's so hard to say what I'm going to do or not do when there isn't even a child here yet. I don't even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that's not the same thing, by any means."

Asked how she felt about becoming a parent someday, Hailey replied, "It's something that's going to come when it comes," she said. "And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fucking care. Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let's just let it be that."