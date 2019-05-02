Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Surprise Wedding in Las Vegas Has Fans Wanting to See Her Dress Immediately

More than a year after announcing their engagement, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in a surprise marriage ceremony in Las Vegas Wednesday night, and fans are now eager for pictures of the wedding dress.

The couple, who had appeared at the Billboard Music Awards earlier in the night, held a surprise ceremony at Las Vegas’ Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, walking down the aisle as country music stars Dan + Shay performed their song “Speechless.”

Although fans got brief glimpses of the ceremony by following along on Diplo’s Instagram, the blurry photos and videos were not enough to satiate fan cravings for more detailed images, particularly those of Turner’s wedding dress.

“Where are the decent quality pictures of Sophie Turner’s wedding dress???” one fan asked on Twitter.

Another person demanded that the newlyweds hold a more formal wedding, during which Turner could wear a more formal wedding dress.

“i guess joe jonas and sophie turner got married in vegas so good for them but also i’m gonna need them to have a big extra wedding with sophie in a real wedding dress pls,” the fan wrote.

“So Diplo live streamed [Sophie Turner] and [Joe Jonas] wedding last night and my first reaction was I hope they still have their fancy wedding so we get to see what glorious dress she chose,” another added.

As seen in videos, for the ceremony, Turner opted for a more modern ensemble, walking down the aisle in a low-cut white top, matching pants, and a finger-tip length veil.

디플로가 이거 올렸을 때 에이 설마… 그러나 그것은 사실이었다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 조 조나스까지 결혼이라니 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ #joejonas #sophieturner #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/Ei0OxZzqYh — SUNNY (@sunny_o_o_) May 2, 2019

Officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, who sang “Viva Las Vegas,” the ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities, including Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin, who appeared to act as his groomsmen. R&B singer Khalid and Turner’s X-Men franchise co-star Tye Sheridan were also seen in videos from the event.

The wedding came more than a year after the couple became engaged, Turner having announced the news on her Instagram back in October of 2017 with a photo of the ring that she captioned “I said yes.” In a near identical post, Jonas had captioned the photo, “She said yes.”

Although they had previously stated that they were in no rush to tie the knot and take the next step in their relationship, Jonas had teased that a wedding would be happening in the coming months.

“‘Well, we’re getting married this year,” he told James Corden earlier this year. “‘Yeah, we’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”