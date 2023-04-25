Jimmie Allen's Pregnant Estranged Wife Shares Cryptic Message After Couple Announces Split

Jimmie Allen's estranged wife, Alexis Gale, is raising questions about their split while sharing a cryptic message on Instagram. Just days after the country artist announced that he and Gale were calling off their marriage of three years, Gale took to her Instagram Story to share a simple message written small on a black background: "The silence is loud enough for me."

The "Down Home" artist and Gale confirmed in nearly identical statements Friday that they had decided to split. "After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote in his version of the statement. The CMA Award winner and his estranged wife also took the opportunity to share that they are expecting a third child together.

(Photo: Alexis Gale)

"As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year," the statement continued. "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time." The former couple already shares daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 18 months, while Allen is father to 8-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

The "Best Shot" artist and Gale got engaged in July 2019 after less than a year of dating and welcomed their first daughter in March 2020 before tying the knot in a small, private ceremony that same year. In May 2021, the couple had a larger wedding celebration, and their second daughter was born in October 2021.

In March 2022, Allen opened up to Entertainment Tonight about becoming a father of three and whether or not he and Gale wanted to expand their family further. "Going from two to three is a big jump. It's cool, we love 'em and we're just definitely thankful for our kids," Allen said at the time. "For sure, we feel outnumbered, yeah. [And] we are."

Asked about the possibility of having another child, Allen said, "Oh, I am done," joking that he "retired [his] jersey" and that Gale was "okay" keeping their family the way it was. "We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea. And then we closed the idea," he said at the time.