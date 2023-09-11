Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Respond to Jill Duggar's Scathing Claims

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have responded to Jill Duggar Dillard's scathing claims. In a new statement submitted to PEOPLE, the former 19 Kids and Counting stars said, "We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love. ... We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment."

The new statement comes as Jill and her husband Derick Dillard prepare to release a memoir, Counting the Cost, available in stores and online on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The couple announced the book back in May, just ahead of the release of Shiny Happy People, a Prime Video docuseries focusing on the Duggar family and their association with the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial religious organization. Notably, Jill was the only child of Jim Bob and Michelle to participate in the documentary.

The new book is published by Simon and Schuster, who describes it by stating, "For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC's hit show 19 Kids and Counting. Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans."

"Jill and Derick knew a normal life wasn't possible for them," the description continues. "As a star on the popular TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, Jill grew up in front of viewers who were fascinated by her family's way of life. She was the responsible, second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle's nineteen kids; always with a baby on her hip and happy to wear the modest ankle-length dresses with throat-high necklines."

"She didn't protest the strict model of patriarchy that her family followed," the publisher adds, "which declares that men are superior, that women are expected to be wives and mothers and are discouraged from attaining a higher education, and that parental authority over their children continues well into adulthood, even once they are married. But as Jill got older, married Derick, and they embarked on their own lives, the red flags became too obvious to ignore."

"For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members-they weren't willing to rock the boat," the description concludes. "But now they're raising a family of their own, and they're done with the secrets. Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey. Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty."