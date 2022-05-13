Jill Duggar Reportedly Calls Dad Jim ' Verbally Abusive' in Court Documents

✖

Jill (Duggar) Dillard accused dad Jim Bob Duggar of being "verbally abusive" in newly unsealed court documents from her 2017 lawsuit obtained by The Sun. The former Counting On star, 30, alleged in the documents obtained on May 11 that she saw a "whole new side" to her father when she and husband Derick Dillard started making decisions that were best for their family, "best for our family, but not in his best interest."

"Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary. He was verbally abusive. Our relationship is not good. It got pretty toxic," she continued in the lawsuit Jill filed against the people who released a police report detailing brother Josh Duggar's alleged sexual abuse of his sisters as a teen. Jill continued that while she and her dad "occasionally text" in the family group chat, she didn't feel "comfortable" being around him, saying it "isn't good for my mental health right now."

Court records also state that Jill and her husband were asked not to come over to the Duggar family home without permission, as Jim Bob didn't approve of decisions Jill had made, including "having a nose ring," "drinking alcohol" and "wearing pants." Also in the lawsuit was a condemnation of Jim Bob for not providing his daughters with "adequate" therapy after the alleged molestation at the hands of their brother.

"Unlike most who claim to have been sexually assaulted, the Plaintiffs, in this case, were forced to live with their alleged assailant for years after their respective assaults," the suit reads. "The Plaintiffs were also not provided treatment, or, at least, adequate treatment (none of them can even recall the name of the counselor they vaguely recall talking to once, as a group and with their mother/parents in attendance), to deal with the trauma of the assault. No real measures were taken by their parents to ensure their safety during the remainder of their adolescence."

Josh was never convicted of a crime in connection to the alleged sexual assault of his sisters and other unnamed victims but is currently serving time in prison after being convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials earlier this year. The former 19 Kids and Counting star faces up to 40 years in prison.